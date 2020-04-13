Texas Railroad Commission Chairman Hails New OPEC+ Deal on Oil Production Cuts

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Texas Railroad Commission (RRC) Chairman Wayne Christian has thanked US President Donald Trump for his contribution to the new deal reached on Sunday by OPEC+ oil producers who agreed to cut nearly 10 million barrels a day.

"Huge news on this Easter Sunday! Thank you President @realDonaldTrump for fighting for America first!" the chairman of RRC, which is the state agency that regulates the oil and gas industry, said on his official Twitter page.

Trump said on Twitter on Sunday that the new OPEC+ deal to collectively reduce oil production by 9.7 million barrels a day was "great" and thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia for the achievement.

According to the US president, the new deal "will save hundreds of thousands of energy jobs in the United States."

Earlier on Sunday, the three leaders held a telephone conversation, expressing their support for the new OPEC+ agreement, which comes amid a drop in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, Trump said that the United States would cut oil production to make up the difference for Mexico and the country would reimburse later. Mexico had refused to support the proposed production cuts, saying it was ready to reduce the national oil production by only 100,000 barrels per day in May-June instead of the previously discussed 400,000 barrels.