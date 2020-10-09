Texas Regulators Allow Unpermitted Oil Well to Pollute for 10 Months - Environmental Group

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Texas state officials have allowed an unauthorized oil well to generate unregulated pollution over the past ten months, the Earthworks environmental group said in a press release on Thursday.

"Today Earthworks sent a letter to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) Executive Director Toby Baker and the Texas Railroad Commissioner (TRC), urging them to reject and rescind MDC Pick Pocket 21's permits after pollution was documented at the site," the release said.

Earthworks first documented pollution at the site in November 2019 and it has been operating without a required permit for most or all of that time, the release also said.

The environmental group said the ongoing emissions show a clear pattern of neglect by MDC that also reveal the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's failure to do its job to ensure that operators control emissions.

"This behavior illustrates both MDC's blatant disregard for the law and TCEQ's complicity with it," the release said.