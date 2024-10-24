Texpo-24 Fashion Shows Held To Spotlight Innovation, Sustainable Style
Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2024 | 11:53 PM
As part of the highly anticipated TEXPO 2024, a spectacular two-day fashion show was held on October 23 and 24 here in a local hotel, celebrating both creativity and sustainability in fashion
The event, gathering over 400 delegates, aims to showcase innovative designs by some of the leading Names in the industry while aligning with the theme "Weaving the Way to Sustainability." This sideline event seeks to foster conversations around eco-conscious practices and promote responsible fashion trends.
The show will feature cutting-edge collections from over 20 renowned national and international designers, including Shamaeel Ansari, Gogi by Hassan Riaz, Diner’s, Sahar Atif, IDEAS by Gul Ahmed, PLGMEA, Huma Adnan, Sanam Chaudhri, Yuna Hattori (Japan), Sania Maskatiya, Wardha Saleem, The Pink Tree, Humayun Alamgir, Rising stars, Fahad Hussayn, Parishae by House of Amir Adnan, Michelangelo Winklaar (Netherland ), Zainab Chottani, and HSY.
These talented designers will come together under one roof to create a vibrant fusion of culture, creativity, and sustainability.
As a key attraction of TEXPO 2024, this fashion show reflects the event's mission to strengthen the textile industry, promote exports and encourage sustainable practices. TEXPO 2024 will feature exhibitions, networking sessions and panel discussions in addition to this fashion showcase, offering a dynamic environment for growth and learning.
The event is being managed by Badar Expo Solutions, one of Pakistan's leading event management companies. It promises to be a landmark fashion experience, with national award winner Hassan Riaz Gogi as the official director, with renowned Actress/ model Sunita Marshall serving as the host. The official publicist of the event is Mujtaba Javaid and official photography is being done by Ahsan Qureshy.
