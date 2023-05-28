Text of Debt Ceiling Deal to Be Published Sunday, Re-Voting Expected Wednesday - McCarthy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) US lawmakers will review the text of the debt ceiling deal on Wednesday, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said.

"I expect to finish the writing of the bill, checking with the White House, speaking to the President again tomorrow (Sunday) afternoon and then posting the text of it tomorrow and then re-voting on it on Wednesday," McCarthy told reporters after he spoke by phone to US President Joe Biden on Saturday.