Textile Asia Intl Exhibition And Conferences 2024 To Start From Aug 3

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2024 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry collaborated with E-commerce Gateway Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited as a strategic partner for organizing a three-day joint exhibition “Textile Asia International Exhibition” here at the Lahore Expo Centre from August 3 to 5, 2024.

Addressing a review meeting held at PCJCCI on Tuesday, Dr. Khursheed Nizam, President and Vice President, M. Uzair Nizam, E-Commerce Gateway Pakistan, said that the exhibition will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts from over 11 countries, with over 550 companies with both local and foreign participations. It would also lead the way in delivering the most exquisite opportunities for all participants in different sectors like; buying selling potential of textile & garment machinery, Clothing Textiles Accessories, Textile Raw Material Supplies, Textile Dyes Chemicals, Embroidery Machines, Power & Air Compressors for Textile Industry and Textile Allied Services.

Moazzam Ghurki, President PCJCCI, while expressing his views about the event, hoped that “25th Textile Asia International Exhibition”, shall act as a source of motivation and real opportunities for business ventures to the local businesses and industries.

"We will try to facilitate joint ventures of the international brand owners with local companies from Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot and Faisalabad and will also arrange training to engineers from these cities that manufacture spare parts for sewing and textile," he added.

Hamza Khalid, Vice President PCJCCI, added that the exhibition will showcase immense buying, selling potential of textile, garment and allied industries and poised to introduce overseas suppliers of textile and garment materials, accessories and parts and machinery to the textile and garment industry of Pakistan.”

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI, expresses pride in strategizing with this platform to showcase Pakistan's textile capabilities and support growth and excellence. Join us to drive innovation, foster partnerships, and propel the industry towards sustainable growth, he added.

