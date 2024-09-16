Textile export increases 5.37% to $2.915 bln during July-August 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Textile exports witnessed an increase of 5.37 per cent during the first two months of the current financial year (2024-25) as compared to the same months of last year.

The textile exports from the country were recorded at US $2,915.453 million during July-August (2024-25) against the exports of US $2,766.870 million during July-August (2023-24), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Monday.

The textile commodities that contributed in trade growth included cotton cloth the export of which increased by 7.23 percent to $322.654 million from $300.913 million while the export of knitwear surged by 7.15 percent to $820.585 million from $765.797 million.

The other commodities that witnessed growth in trade included bed wear, the export of which rose by 7.61 percent to $504.753 million from $469.049 million, towels increased by 6.87 percent to $170.766 million from $159.784 million, tents, canvas and tarpaulin up by 3.49 percent to $19.577 million this year compared to the exports of $18.916 million last year.

Similarly, the export of readymade garments grew by 17.85 percent to $658.499 million from $558.748 million, art, silk and synthetic textile rose by 11.

15 percent to $61.244 million, made up articles (excl. towels and bed wear) increased by 5.10 percent to $119.386 million from $113.089 million while the export of other textile materials surged by 7.42 percent to $121.449 million from $113.058 million.

The textile commodities that witnessed negative growth in trade included cotton yarn, the exports of which declined by 45.21 percent, from $201.837 million to $110.588 million whereas the export of raw cotton dipped by 100 percent from 3.073 million to zero export during the months under review.

Likewise, the export of yarn other than cotton yarn also dipped by 10.54 percent from $6.653 million to $5.952 million.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the exports of textile witnessed an increase of 12.99 per cent during the month of August 2024 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of textile from the country during August 2024 were recorded at US $1,644.317 million against the exports of US $1,455.219 million in August 2023.

On month-on-month basis the textile exports from the country also rose by 29.36 percent during the month of August 2024 as compared to the exports of $1,271.136 million recorded in July 2024, the PBS data revealed.