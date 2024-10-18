Open Menu

Textile Export Increases 9.51% To $4.520 Bln During 1st Quarter 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Textile exports witnessed an increase of 9.51 percent during the first quarter of the current financial year (2024-25) as compared to the same quarter of last year.

The textile exports from the country were recorded at US $4.520 billion during July-September (2024-25) against the exports of US $4.127 billion during July-September (2023-24), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

The textile commodities that contributed in trade growth included cotton cloth the export of which increased by 10.20 percent to $523.63 million from $475.187 million while the export of knitwear surged by 14.13 percent to $1,268.908 million from $1,111.818 million.

The other commodities that witnessed trade growth included bed wear, the export of which rose by 13.31 percent to $794.972 million from $701.570 million, towels increased by 7.04 percent to $261.316 million from $244.134 million, tents, canvas, and tarpaulin up by 5.43 percent to $28.796 million this year compared to the exports of $27.312 million last year.

Similarly, the export of readymade garments grew by 23.17 percent to $996.831 million from $809.316 million, art, silk and synthetic textile rose by 15.79 percent to $96.

482 million, made up articles (excl. towels and bed wear) increased by 12.10 percent to $191.050 million from $170.422 million while the export of other textile materials surged by 8.73 percent to $187.145 million from $172.112 million.

The textile commodities that witnessed negative trade growth included cotton yarn, the exports of which declined by 48.45 percent, from $315.404 million to $162.579 million whereas the export of raw cotton dipped by 100 percent from 6.621 million to zero export during the months under review.

Likewise, the export of yarn other than cotton yarn also dipped by 15.15 percent from $10.096 million to $8.566 million.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the textile exports witnessed an increase of 17.92 percent during September 2024 as compared to the same month of last year.

The textile exports from the country during September 2024 were recorded at US $1,604.481 million against the exports of US $1,360.902 million in September 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, the textile exports from the country however witnessed a nominal decrease of 2.40 percent during September 2024 as compared to the exports of $1,644.333 million recorded in August 2024, the PBS data revealed.

