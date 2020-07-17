UrduPoint.com
Textile Exports Decrease 6.01% During FY 2019-20

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

Textile exports decrease 6.01% during FY 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The textile exports of the country decreased by 6.01 percent during the fiscal year 2019-20 as compared to the exports of the commodity during the last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Friday.

The textile exports from the country during the fiscal year 2019-20 were recorded at $12,526.534 million against the exports of $13,327.727 million last year, showing a decline of 6.01 percent, according to the PBS data.

The textile commodities that contributed in negative growth in trade included cotton yarn, exports of which decreased from $1,125.419 million last year to $984,903 million during the current fiscal year, showing decline of 12.49 percent.

Likewise, the exports of raw cotton decreased by 16.64 percent by going down from $20.396 million to $17.002 million while the exports of cotton cloth decreased by 12.94 percent, from $2101.763 million to $1829.895 million.

The exports of cotton (carded or combed) also decreased by 75.10 percent, from $0.253 million to $0.063 million, yarn (other than cotton yarn) by 23.81 percent, from $33.836 million to $25.778 million whereas the exports of knitwear decreased by 3.64 percent, from $2899.827 million to $2794.360 million.

The exports of bed wear also declined by 4.91 percent, from $2261.

784 million to $2150.836 million, towels from $786.120 million to $711.265 million, a decline of 9.52 percent, ready made garments by 3.81 percent, from $2653.340 million to $2552.294 million and made up article (excluding towels, bed wear) by 13.16 percent, from $679.971 million t $590.502 million.

The export commodities that witnessed increase in exports included art, silk and synthetic textile, exports of which increased by 5.95 percent, from $297.087 to $314.768 million while the exports of all other textile commodities increased by 18.39 percent, from $385.511 billion to $456.396 billion.

Meanwhile, the textile exports in June 2020 increased by 0.56 percent form $1014.296 million t $959.130 million.

The country's overall merchandise trade deficit witnessed significant reduction during the fiscal year 2019-20 and declined by 27.11% as compared to the previous year.

The country's deficit during July-June (2019-20) stood at $23.183 billion against the deficit of $31.805 billion during July-June (2018-19).

During the period under review country's exports registered about 6.84% decrease, by going down from $22.958 billion last year to $21.387 billion during the current year whereas the imports declined from $54.763 billion to $44.570 billion, showing sharp decline of 18.61%.

