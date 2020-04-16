Textile exports decrease by 0.54% in 8 months: SBP

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ):The exports of textile and its articles from the country dipped by 0.54 percent during the first eight months of current financial year 2019-20 as compared to the corresponding month of last year.

Pakistan exported textile and its articles worth US $9150.859 million during July-February (2019-2020) against the exports of US $9200.576 million during July-February (2018-2019), showing negative growth of 0.54 percent, according to the data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The commodities that contributed in growth were man-made filaments, export of which grew from $19.069 million last year to $36.526 million during the period under review, showing growth of 91.54 percent.

The exports of articles of apparel and clothing accessories (knitted or crocheted) grew by 1.63 percent from $2025.018 million to $2058.204 million while the exports of articles of apparel or clothing accessories (not knitted or crocheted) also increased by 9.92 percent from $1643.131 million to $1806.223 million.

During the period under review, the export of man-made staple fiber increased by 3.

36 percent from $200.286 million to $207.026 million whereas the export of other special woven fabrics, tufted textile fabrics, lace increased by 27.89 percent from $20.512 million to $26.234 million, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, the export of other vegetable textile fibers (paper yarn etc) increased by 48.82 percent from $3.234 million to $4.813 million, the data added.

On the other hand, the commodities that contributed in negative growth included silk, exports of which declined by 21.25 percent from $1.727 million to $1.360 million while the export of wool, fine or coarse animal hair, horse hair yarn also decreased by 45.76 percent from $3.656 million to $1.983 million.

During the period under review, the exports cotton dipped by 2.99 percent from $2410.640 million to $2215.071 million while the exports of other made-up textile articles (sets, worn clothing) also decreased by 1.79 percent, from $2739.092 million to $2690.013 million, the data revealed.

