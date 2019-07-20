Textile exports droops 1.42% in FY 2017-18:PBS

Textile group exports from the country during financial year ended on June 30, 2019 was in dollar term reduced by 1.42% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Textile group exports from the country during financial year ended on June 30, 2019 was in Dollar term reduced by 1.42% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last.

The textile group exports during the period from July-June, 2018-19 came down from US$ 13.520 billion to US$13.329 billion, showing an approximate reduction of US$0.191 billion during the period under review.

According the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), in 12 months of fiscal year 2018-19, textile products worth US$13.329 billion exported as against the exports of US$13.520 billion of the corresponding period of last year.

The textile products which recorded negative growth in their respective exports in dollar term included raw cotton by 64.98%, cotton yarn 17.97%, cotton cloth 4.64% and towels 1.41%, it added.

The other products which had observed negative growth in exports during the period under review were tents, canvas and tarpulin 3.

36%, art, silk and synthetic by 3.80% respectively.

However, during preceding financial year, the exports of cotton carded grew by 4,920%, yarn other then cotton 1.51%, knitwear 6.92% bed wear by 0.06% and ready made garments by 3.03% respectively.

Same time, the data reveled that textile group exports from the country in quantity term had witnessed positive trend during the last year as exports of cotton cloth increased by 61.61%, yarn other then cotton 4.27, knit wear by 32.24% and bed wear exports grew by 23.64%.

The exports of tents, canvas and tarpulin increased by 2.73% ready made garments by 32.77% , art, silk and synthetic 19.66% respectively.

On the other hand, textile group exports reduced by 15.04% on month on month basis in July, 2019 as compared the same month of last year.

The textile exports from the country during last month was recorded at $1.014 billion as compared the exports of US$1.193 billion of the corresponding month of the last year.