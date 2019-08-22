UrduPoint.com
Textile Exports Increase 3pc In July: State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP)

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 04:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ):The exports of textile group from the country witnessed increase of 3.12 percent during the first month of current financial year as compared to the exports of the corresponding month of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

During the month of July, 2019 textile products worth $1226.565 million exported as against the $1189.436 million during the same month of last year, showing increase of 3.12 percent.

The textile commodities that contributed positively in external trade included knitwear, export of which grew from $249.076 million last year to $262.453 million during the period under review, showing growth of 5.37 percent.

The exports of ready-made garments increased by 11.06 percent, from $218.525 million to $242.714 million whereas the exports other textile materials increased by 29.70 percent, from $44.436 million to $57.634 million.

The exports of bed wear also increased by 6.

77 percent from $194.591 million to $207.765 million while the export of art, silk and synthetic textile increased by 9.14 percent from $23.329 million to $25.462 million, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, the textile commodities that witnessed negative growth in external trade included cotton yarn, exports of which dipped by 8.32 percent, from $111.096 million to $121.184 million during the last year.

The exports of cotton cloth decreased from $197.694 million to $198.502 million, a decline of 0.40 percent whereas the exports made-up articles decreased by 25.41 percent, from $51.631 million to $69.225 million.

The exports of tents, canvas and tarpaulin also decreased from $4.797 million to $7.537 million, a decline of 36.35 percent whereas the exports of yarn other than cotton yarn decreased by 15.15 percent, from $2.927 million to $3.450 million last year, the data revealed.

