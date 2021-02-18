UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Textile Exports Increase 8.23% To $8.765bln In 7 Months; 10.79% In January

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 03:32 PM

Textile exports increase 8.23% to $8.765bln in 7 months; 10.79% in January

The exports of textile commodities witnessed an increase of 8.23 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The exports of textile commodities witnessed an increase of 8.23 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The textile exports were recorded at $8765.739 million in July-January (2020-21) against the exports of $8099.095 million in July-January (2019-20), showing growth of 8.23 percent, according to latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The textile commodities that contributed in positive trade growth included knitwear, exports of which increased from $1831.758 million last year to $2175.021 million during the current year, showing growth of 18.74 percent.

Likewise, the exports of yarn (other than cotton yarn) increased by 4.63 percent, from $16.286 million to $17.040 million whereas, exports of bed wear increased by 16.38 percent from $1392.020 to $1613.509 while the exports of towels increased by 19.91percent, from $444.685 million to $533.207 million.

The exports of tents, canvas and tarplin grew by 48.95 percent, from $49.611 million to $73.897 million; ready made garments by 5.48 percent, from $1680.897 million to $1773.054 million; art, silk and synthetic textile by 0.45 percent, from $199.790 million to $200.687 million while exports of made up article (excluding towels and bed wear) increased by 18.01 percent, from $378.680 million to $446.878 million.

Meanwhile, the commodities that witnessed negative growth in traded included raw cotton, exports of which declined by 96.27 percent, from $15.885 million to $0.

593 million; cotton yarn decreased by 23.97 percent, from $639.770 to $486.426 whereas the exports of cotton cloth also decreased by 8.63 percent, from $1188.990 million to $1086.333.

On year-on-year basis, the textile exports increased by 10.79 percent during the month of January 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports during January 2021 were recorded at $1323.324 million against the exports of $1194.463 million.

On month-on-month basis, the exports from the country witnessed decrease of 5.54 percent during January 2020 when compared to the exports of $1400.269 million in December 2020.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's merchandize exports increased by 5.53 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports of the country during July-January (2020-21) were recorded at $14.242 billion against the exports of $13.496 billion during July-January (2019-20), according to the latest PBS data.

The imports during the period under review also increased by 6.92 percent by growing from $27.316 billion last year to $29.205 billion during the first seven months of current fiscal year.

Based on the figures, the country's trade deficit increased by 8.27 percent during the first seven months as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The trade deficit during the first seven months of the current fiscal year was recorded at $14.963 billion against the deficit of $13.820 billion last year.

/395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same January December 2020 Textile Cotton From Silkbank Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

OIC, UN-EAD, and UNDP Strengthen Cooperation in El ..

5 minutes ago

Russia's Angara-A5 Rocket Had Few Issues Fixed Pri ..

56 seconds ago

HR ministry takes many steps for peaceful coexiste ..

57 seconds ago

Kohat police recover huge cache of arms, arrest tw ..

59 seconds ago

1450 liters adulterated milk dumped in muzaffargar ..

3 minutes ago

FBI probing COVID-19 deaths in NY nursing homes

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.