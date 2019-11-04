Textile exports increases 2.95, reached to $470.584 million in first quarter of FY 2019-20

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Textile exports from the country during first quarter of current financial year grew by 2.95% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-September 2019, textile worth $3,371,974 million was exported as compared to the exports of $3,275,303 million of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of raw cotton increased by 53.65%, about 6,980 metric tons of raw cotton valuing $10,828 million exported as compared to the 4,619 metric tons worth $7,047 million of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, 3,778 metric tons of yarn other than cotton yarn worth $9,462 million were also exported in first quarter of current financial year as compared to the exports of 2,457 metric tons valuing $7,759 million of same period of last year.

During the period under review, knitwear exports of the country also recorded positive growth of 11.14%.

Knitwear worth $779,548 million was exported as compared to the exports of $701,393 million of same period of last year.