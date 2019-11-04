UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Textile Exports Increases 2.95, Reached To $470.584 Million In First Quarter Of FY 2019-20

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 03:22 PM

Textile exports increases 2.95, reached to $470.584 million in first quarter of FY 2019-20

Textile exports from the country during first quarter of current financial year grew by 2.95% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Textile exports from the country during first quarter of current financial year grew by 2.95% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-September 2019, textile worth $3,371,974 million was exported as compared to the exports of $3,275,303 million of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of raw cotton increased by 53.65%, about 6,980 metric tons of raw cotton valuing $10,828 million exported as compared to the 4,619 metric tons worth $7,047 million of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, 3,778 metric tons of yarn other than cotton yarn worth $9,462 million were also exported in first quarter of current financial year as compared to the exports of 2,457 metric tons valuing $7,759 million of same period of last year.

During the period under review, knitwear exports of the country also recorded positive growth of 11.14%.

Knitwear worth $779,548 million was exported as compared to the exports of $701,393 million of same period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same 2019 Textile Cotton From Million

Recent Stories

Drop in emergency travel documents issued to Brits ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan's request to Interpol for Ishaq Dar's red ..

13 minutes ago

Int'l organizations far from establishing peace

6 minutes ago

Three protesters killed in Iraq's Karbala near Ira ..

6 minutes ago

Two Georgian Broadcasters Remain in Emergency Mode ..

6 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.