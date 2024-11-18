Textile Exports Increases By 10.44% To $6.146 Bln In 4 Months
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Textile exports witnessed an increase of 10.44 percent during the first four months of the current financial year (2024-25) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.
The textile exports from the country were recorded at US $ 6,146.105 million during July-October (2024-25) against the exports of US $ 5,565.058 million during July-October (2023-24).
The textile commodities that contributed in trade growth included cotton cloth the export of which increased by 5.25 percent to $ 679.427 million from $ 645.535 million while the export of knitwear surged by 18.69 percent to $ 1,759.991 million from $ 1,482.862 million.
The other commodities that witnessed growth in trade included bed wear, the export of which rose by 13.17 percent to $ 1,069.690 million from $ 945.181 million, towels by 5.47 percent to $ 356.461 million from $ 337.987 million, tents, canvas, and tarpaulin up by 7.02 percent to $ 40.412 million this year compared to the exports of $ 37.763 million last year.
Similarly, the export of readymade garments grew by 25.40 percent to $ 1,358.890 million from $ 1,083.
679 million, art, silk and synthetic textile rose by 12.26 percent to $ 131.614 million from $ 117,241 million, made up articles (excl. towels and bed wear) increased by 12.46 percent to $ 263.777 million from $ 234.555 million while the export of other textile materials surged by 7.48 percent to $ 252.630 million from $ 235.054 million.
The textile commodities that witnessed negative trade growth included cotton yarn, the exports of which declined by 45.49 percent, from $ 407.564 - million to $ 221.759 million whereas the export of raw cotton dipped by 100 percent from 23.346 million to zero export during the months under review.
Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the textile exports witnessed an increase of 13.11 percent during October 2024 as compared to the same month of last year. The textile exports from the country during October 2024 were recorded at US $ 1,625.782 million against the exports of US $ 1,437.287 million in October 2023.
On a month-on-month basis, the textile exports from the country however witnessed a nominal decrease of 1.30 percent during October 2024 as compared to the exports of $ 1,604.856 million recorded in September 2024, according to the data.
