Textile Exports Likely To Touch $21bln Mark By June: Farrukh Habib

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Textile exports likely to touch $21bln mark by June: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday cited prudent economic policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan as a main reason behind revival of the textile sector playing crucial role in boosting the country's exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday cited prudent economic policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan as a main reason behind revival of the textile sector playing crucial role in boosting the country's exports.

"Textile industry was in tatter when Prime Minister Imran Khan came into the power. Textile exports jumped to $10.9 billion with 25% increase in seven months of the current financial year due to the best policies and by the end of the fiscal year they are expected to reach $21 billion," the minister tweeted.

In January alone, he said the country earned $1.55 billion from textile exports, gaining a 17.3 per cent growth.

>