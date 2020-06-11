UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Textile Exports Maintains About 59%: PES 2019-20

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 05:34 PM

Textile exports maintains about 59%: PES 2019-20

Textile exports of the country maintained about 59 percent, according to Pakistan Economic Survey (PES) 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Textile exports of the country maintained about 59 percent, according to Pakistan Economic Survey (PES) 2019-20.

Textile is the most important manufacturing sector of Pakistan and has the longest production chain, with inherent potential for value addition at each stage of processing, from cotton to ginning, spinning, fabric, dyeing and finishing, made-ups and garments.

The sector contributes nearly one-fourth of industrial value-added and provides employment to about40 percent of industrial labor force.

Barring seasonal and cyclical fluctuations, textiles products have maintained an average share of about 59 percent in national exports.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Textile Cotton From Share Employment

Recent Stories

Mushtaq and Younis appointments excite Test stars

6 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Emiri decree on incentive ..

6 minutes ago

10 minutes ago

Registration of VPN before 30 June 2020

12 minutes ago

BJP-RSS regime plans to turn IOJK into a Hindu Ras ..

16 minutes ago

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in Miran Shah

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.