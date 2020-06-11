Textile exports maintains about 59%: PES 2019-20

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Textile exports of the country maintained about 59 percent, according to Pakistan Economic Survey (PES) 2019-20.

Textile is the most important manufacturing sector of Pakistan and has the longest production chain, with inherent potential for value addition at each stage of processing, from cotton to ginning, spinning, fabric, dyeing and finishing, made-ups and garments.

The sector contributes nearly one-fourth of industrial value-added and provides employment to about40 percent of industrial labor force.

Barring seasonal and cyclical fluctuations, textiles products have maintained an average share of about 59 percent in national exports.