Textile Exports Nears The Target Of $20: Fawad Chaudhary

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2021) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says textile exports are nearing the target of 20 billion Dollars.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary said that the country witnessed a record rice crop of nine million tones and its exports will be around 4.75 billion dollars.

The Minister said prices of sugar, tomatoes and onions are constantly declining.

On the other hand, The Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet has approved the proposal for the donation of 50,000 Metric Tons of wheat to Afghanistan.

The meeting, presided over by Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan in Islamabad, also recommended relaxation of ban on export of wheat/wheat flour to Afghanistan.

