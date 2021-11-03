UrduPoint.com

Textile Exports On Rise Due To PTI Government's Incentives: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Wednesday that textile exports were on the rise due to PTI government's special incentives for the sector.

Despite coronavirus pandemic Pakistan's textile exports reached record of US $6 billion in first four months of the current fiscal year, he said in a tweet.

The minister said that the increase in textile exports was 27 per cent as compared with the corresponding period of the last year.

He reminded that most of the textile mills were closed during PML-N era.

