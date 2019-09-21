UrduPoint.com
Textile Exports Post 2.30% Growth, Reach $2.215 Billion In Two Month

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 04:36 PM

Textile group exports from the country during first two months of current financial year grew by 2.30% as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Textile group exports from the country during first two months of current financial year grew by 2.30% as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-August, 2019, different textile products worth $2.215 billion were exported as against $2.303 billion of the same period of last year, according the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Saturday.

However, on month to month basis, the exports of textile products were decreased by 5.32% as it was recorded at $1.190 billion in August, 2019, as against the exports $1.257 billion of the same month of last year, it added.

In first two month of the current financial year, the textile products which recorded positive growth included raw cotton by 152.33%, cotton carded or combed by 100%, and yarn other then cotton 44.96%.

The exports of other textile products which registered increase in their respective exports during the period under review including knitwear by 12.84%, bed wear by 1.22% and ready made garments by 7.47%.

The textile group exports that remained negative during the period under review included cotton yarn by 7.76%, cotton cloth 6.35%, towels 0.20% and other textile materials decreased by 15.46%.

In the first two month of current financial year, the country earned $541.

484 million by exporting about 20,731 thousand dozens of knitwear as compared the exports of $479.877 million of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, about 86,828 metric tons bed wear worth of $399.994 million exported during the period under review as against the exports of 72,114 metric tons and valuing $395.172 million of same period last year, it added.

From July-August, 2019 about 10,436 thousand dozens of readymade garments valuing $476.484 million also got exported as compared to the exports of 7,752 thousand dozens worth $434.981 million of same period last year.

On the other hand, the exports of cotton yarn came down from $224.149 million to $206.757 million, cotton cloth from $346.767 million to $324.758 million and other textile materials from $67.636 million to $57.180 million respectively.

It may be recalled here that, local exports in Dollars terms during the period from July-August, 2019 increased by 2.79%, as it was recorded at $ 3,753 million against $3,651 million as compared the corresponding period of last year.

Meanwhile, in terms of dollars, the imports during July-August, 2019 was recorded at $7,677 million as against $ 9,769 million during the corresponding period of last year showing a decrease of 21.41 %.

