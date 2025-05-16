Textile exports rise by 8.41% to Rs.14.834 bln in 10 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Textile exports witnessed an increase of 8.41 per cent during the first ten months of the current financial year (July-April) as compared to the corresponding months of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Friday.

The textile exports from the country were recorded at $ 14,834.390 million during the July-April (2024-25) against the exports of $ 13,683.247 million during July-April (2023-24).

The textile commodities that contributed in trade growth included knitwear the export of which increased by 15.47 percent to $ 4,118.227 million from $ 3,566.624 million while the export of bed wear surged by 12.18 percent to $ 2,569.214 million from $ 2,290.796 million.

The other commodities that witnessed growth in trade included towels, the export of which rose by 4.49 percent to $903.331 million from $ 864.547 million, tents, canvas, and tarpaulin by 11.65 percent to $ 109.002 million from $ 97.632 million; readymade garments up by 17.52 percent to $ 3,394.188 million this year compared to the exports of $ 2,888.177 million last year.

Similarly, the export of art, silk and synthetic textile grew by 9.74 percent to $ 330.862 million from $ 301.496 million, made up articles (excl.

towels and bed wear) increased by 9.10 percent to $ 642.646 million from $ 589.025 million while the export of other textile materials went up by 2.59 percent to $ 610.866 million from $ 595.431million.

The textile commodities that witnessed negative trade growth included raw cotton the exports of which declined by 98.45 percent to $0.871 million from $56.086 million.

Likewise, the exports of cotton yarn declined by 31.91 percent to $576.016 million from $845.923 million whereas the export of cotton carded or combed dipped by 99.28 percent from $0.837 million to $0.006 million during the period under review.

The exports of yarn other than cotton yarn also declined by 4.08 percent to $27.591 million from $28.766 million.

Meanwhile, on Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the textile exports from the country witnessed a decrease of 1.35 percent during April 2025 as compared to the corresponding month of last year.

The textile exports in April 2025 were recorded $1,220.655 million against the exports of $1,237.313 million in April 2024.

On Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, the textile exports also decreased by 14.64 percent in April 2025 when compared to the exports of $ 1,430.003 million in March 2025, according to PBS data.