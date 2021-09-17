UrduPoint.com

Textile Exports Surge 28.67% To $2.933bn In 2 Months; 45.19% In August

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:55 PM

The exports of textile commodities surged by of 28.67 percent during the first two months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year and surged by 45.19 percent on year-on-year basis (YoY)

The textile exports were recorded at $2933.938 million in July-August (2021-22) against the exports of $2280.119 million in July-August (2020-21), showing growth of 28.67 percent, according to latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The textile commodities that contributed in trade growth included cotton yarn, the exports of which increased from $115.136 million last year to $193.389 million during the current year, showing growth of 67.97 percent.

Likewise, the exports of yarn cotton cloth increased by 24.74 percent, from $294.724 million to $367.624 million whereas, exports of cotton (carded of combed) increased by 100 percent to 0.770 million.

The exports of yearn (other than cotton yarn) increased by 123.73 percent, from $3.473 million to $7.770 million whereas the exports of knitwear went up by 34.12 percent, from $564.343 million to $756.883 million and bed wear by 24.50 percent, from $424.187 to $528.109 million.

The exports of towels during the period under review increased by 20.67 percent, from $133.104 million to $160.612 million, readymade garments by 22.57 percent, from $477.216 million to $584.913 million, art, silk and synthetic textile by 34.08 percent, from $51.613 million to $69.202 million, made up articles (excluding towels and bed wear) by 21.

26 percent from $109.846 million to $133.194 million whereas exports of other textile materials increased by 37.44 million, form $86.743 million to $119.222 million.

The commodities that witnessed negative growth in trade included during the period under review included raw cotton, exports of which decreased by cent percent whereas the exports of tents, canvas and trapulin declined by 37.19 percent, from $19.504 million to $12.250 million.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the textile exports increased by 45.19 percent during the month of August 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports during August 2021 were recorded at $1462.753 million against the exports of $1007.509 million during August 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the exports from the country however witnessed slight decrease of 0.57 percent during August 2021 when compared to the exports of $1471.185 million in July 2021.

It is pertinent to mention here that the exports from the country witnessed an increase of 27.59 percent during the first two months of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding months of last year.

According to PBS data, the exports from the country stood at $4.573 billion during July-August (2021-22), as against the exports of $3.584 billion recorded during July-August (2020-21), showing growth of 27.59 percent.

The imports during the months under review also went up by 72.59 percent by growing from $6.990 billion last year to $12.064 billion in July-August (2021-22).

