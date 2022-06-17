UrduPoint.com

Textile Exports Surge By 28.26%, Reach $17.6 Bln In 11 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Textile exports surge by 28.26%, reach $17.6 bln in 11 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :The exports of textile commodities surged by 28.26 percent during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The textile exports were recorded at $17,623.635 million in July-May (2021-22) against the exports of $13,740.113 million July-May (2020-21), showing growth of 28.26 percent, according to the latest data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday.

The textile commodities that contributed in trade growth included cotton cloth the exports of which increased by 30.24 percent to $2,236.855 million during the current year as compared to the exports of $1,716.216 million last year.

The other commodities that witnessed growth in trade included cotton year, the exports of which grew by 24.18 percent, from $896.039 million to $1,112.713 million and raw cotton by 1009 percent from 0.593 million to $6.577 million.

Likewise, the exports of cotton (carded or combed) increased by 1450 percent, from $0.064 million to $1.632 million, yarn (other than cotton yarn) by 109.68 percent, from $28.912 million to $60.624 million whereas the exports of knitwear increased by 36.44 percent, from $3,405.133 million to $4,646.029 million.

Exports of bed wear increased by 21.68 percent, from $2,472,782 million to $3,008,838 million, towels by 21.66 percent, from $838.505 million to $1,020.111 million, ready made garments by 30.63 percent, from $2,706.902 million to $3,535.959 million, art, silk & synthetic textile by 29.34 percent, from $326,152 million to $421,860 million, made up articles (excluding towels and bead wear) by 15.

19 percent, from $421.860 million to $780.180 million whereas the exports of all other export materials increased by 21.58 percent, from $780.180 million to $692797 million.

The only commodity that witnessed negative growth in trade was tents, canvas and tarpaulin, the exports of which declined by 2.16 percent, from $101.653 million to $99.462 million.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the textile exports from the country increased by 56.08 percent by growing from $1,051.933 million in May 2021 to $1,641.901 million in May 2022.

However, on month-on-month basis the textile exports from the country declined by 5.59 percent during the month of May 2022 as compared to the exports of $1,739.122 million recorded in April 2022, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandize exports from the country witnessed an increase of 27.78 percent during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

According to PBS data, the exports from the country were recorded at $28.848 billion during July-May (2021-22) against the exports of $22.576 billion recorded during July-May (2020-21), showing growth of 27.78 percent.

The imports during the months under review also went up by 44.28 percent by growing from $50.028 billion last year to $72.182 billion in July-May (2021-22).

Based on the data, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $43.334 billion, showing an increase of 57.85 percent over the deficit of $27.452 billion recorded during last year, the PBS data revealed.

/395/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports April May Textile Cotton All From Silkbank Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan, UAE express desire to promote bilateral ..

Pakistan, UAE express desire to promote bilateral cooperation in health sector

54 seconds ago
 E-commerce can address unemployment issue in Pakis ..

E-commerce can address unemployment issue in Pakistan: Saif Ghauri

7 minutes ago
 Imran Khan can't take credit of removing Pakistan' ..

Imran Khan can't take credit of removing Pakistan's name from FATF's grey list: ..

15 minutes ago
 ECP schedules by-poll for Karachi NA seat left beh ..

ECP schedules by-poll for Karachi NA seat left behind by Aamir Liaquat

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan overtakes Australia and claims the 3rd sp ..

Pakistan overtakes Australia and claims the 3rd spot in ICC ODI Rankings

58 minutes ago
 vivo X-League Share Their Inspiring Stories

Vivo X-League Share Their Inspiring Stories

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.