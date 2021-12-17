UrduPoint.com

Textile Exports Surge By 28.41% To $7.758 Bln In 5 Months

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:41 PM

The exports of textile commodities witnessed an increase of 28.41 percent during the first five months of current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year and went up by over 35 percent on year-on-year basis (YoY).

The textile exports were recorded at $7758.020 million in July-November (2021-22) against the exports of $6041.421 million in July- November (2020-21), showing growth of 28.41 percent, according to latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The textile commodities that contributed in trade growth included cotton yarn, exports of which increased from $304.533 million last year to $503.897 million during the current year, showing growth of 65.45 percent.

Likewise, the exports of cotton cloth increased by 22.30 percent, from $773.171 to $945.561, cotton (carded or combed) by 100 percent to $1.605 million from zero exports last year, yarn (other than cotton yarn) increased by 118.82 percent, from $10.547 million to $23.079 million whereas exports of knitwear increased by 36.62 percent, from $1507.519 million to $2059.623 million.

In addition, the exports of bed wear increased to $1406.200 million from $1138.176, showing growth of 23.55 percent, towels by 18.19 percent, from $362.700 million to $428.668 million, readymade garments by 23.38 percent, from $1205.455 million to $1487.309 million, art, silk and synthetic textile by 37.58 percent, from $134.044 million to $184.415 million, madeup articles (excluding bedwear and towels) by 14.

86 percent, from 307.96 million to $352.733 million whereas the exports of all other textile materials increased by 30.21 percent, from $247.398 million to $322.147 million.

The textile commodities that witnessed negative growth in trade included raw cotton, exports of which decreased by 100 percent, from $0.523 million to zero exports and tents, canvas and Tarpulin, the exports of which decreased by 14.84 percent, from $50.239 million to $42.783 million.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the textile exports increased by 35.33 percent during the month of November 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports during November 2021 were recorded at $1736.229 million against the exports of $1282.958 million during November 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the exports textile from the country witnessed an increase of 8.45 percent during November 2021 when compared to the exports of $1600.930 million in October 2021.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's total merchandise exports surged by 26.89 during the first five months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports during July-November (2021-22) were recorded at $12.364 billion against the exports of $9.744 billion during July-November (2020-21).

On the other hand, the imports into the country also surged by 69.57 percent by growing from $19.468 billion last year to $33.012 billion during the current fiscal year, the PBS data added. \395

