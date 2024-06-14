Open Menu

Textile Exports Up By 1.41% To 15.241 Billion In 11 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 09:53 PM

Textile exports up by 1.41% to 15.241 billion in 11 months

The exports of textile group witnessed an increase of 1.41 percent during the eleven months of the financial year 2023-24, as against the exports of the corresponding months of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The exports of textile group witnessed an increase of 1.41 percent during the eleven months of the financial year 2023-24, as against the exports of the corresponding months of last year.

The textile products exports from the country were recorded at US $15,241,477 million during July-May (2023-24) against the exports of US $15,029,794 million during July-May (2022-23), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The textile commodities that witnessed positive trade growth included raw cotton, the exports of which grew by 317.77 percent, from $13.425 million last year to $56.086 million this year.

Likewise, the exports of cotton yarn increased by 23.47 percent, from $ 737.185 million last year to $910.193 million this year and bed wear by 4.77 percent, from $ 2,451.263 million to $ 2,568.186 million.

The export of towels also surged by 6.09 percent from $912.362 million to $967.936 million whereas the export of ready-made garments up by 2.09 percent to $3,238,812 million from $3,172,385 million.

Similarly, the export of made-up articles increased by 3.

19 percent to 655.721 million from 635.424 million while the export of all other textile materials also went up by 0.26 percent, to $658.703 million from $656.983 million

The textile commodities that witnessed negative growth include cotton cloth, exports of which declined by 6.91 percent, from $1,859.390 million to $1,730.834 million; cotton carded or combed by 15.93 percent, from $0.996 million to $0.837 million; yarn other than cotton yarn by 24.08 percent, from $40.673 million to $30.878 million, and knitwear by 1.60 percent, from $4,044.725 million to $3,980.000 million.

Likewise, the exports of tents, canvas and tarpaulin decreased by 14.59 percent, from $125.839 million to $107.476 million, art, silk and synthetic textiles by 11.43 percent, from $379.144 million to $ 355.816 million.

Meanwhile, on a year–on–year basis, the textile exports increased by 18 percent going up from $1,320.548 million in May 2023 to $1,558.230 million in May 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, the textile exports, also increased by 25.94 percent when compared to the exports of $1,237.313 million in April 2024.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports April May Textile Cotton All From Silkbank Limited Million

Recent Stories

Cleaning of nullahs to be completed before monsoon ..

Cleaning of nullahs to be completed before monsoon season: Mayor Karachi

54 seconds ago
 Sindh allocates Rs 3.66 bln for People’s Bus Ser ..

Sindh allocates Rs 3.66 bln for People’s Bus Service in budget for FY 2024-25

55 seconds ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years imprisonment

Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years imprisonment

57 seconds ago
 RDA observes anti-dengue day to raise awareness ag ..

RDA observes anti-dengue day to raise awareness against disease

3 minutes ago
 PRCS celebrates World Blood Donor Day to raise awa ..

PRCS celebrates World Blood Donor Day to raise awareness about regular blood don ..

3 minutes ago
 Sindh government prioritizes clean environment wit ..

Sindh government prioritizes clean environment with increased budget allocation

3 minutes ago
HESCO CEO visits AMI, Complaint Center and WAPDA C ..

HESCO CEO visits AMI, Complaint Center and WAPDA Computer Center

3 minutes ago
 Karachi's largest Eid prayer gathering at Polo Gro ..

Karachi's largest Eid prayer gathering at Polo Ground

2 minutes ago
 Sindh govt proposes Rs 959 bln for development exp ..

Sindh govt proposes Rs 959 bln for development expenditure

2 minutes ago
 Ambassador Hashmi visits Pingdingshan city

Ambassador Hashmi visits Pingdingshan city

2 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to review anti-Polio campaign

DC chairs meeting to review anti-Polio campaign

2 minutes ago
 Independent Living Center inaugurated at UHE

Independent Living Center inaugurated at UHE

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business