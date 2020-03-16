Textile group exports increases 3.68% in 7 months of FY 2019-20

Textile exports from the country during first seven months of current financial year grew by 3.68 per cent as compared to exports of the corresponding period last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Textile exports from the country during first seven months of current financial year grew by 3.68 per cent as compared to exports of the corresponding period last year.

During the period from July-January (2019-20), textile worth US $ 8,099,885 million was exported as compared to the exports of US $ 7,812,418 million during same period last year.

According to the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of raw cotton increased by 9.99 per cent, while about 11,920 metric tons of raw cotton valuing US $15,889 million was exported as compared to the 8,910 metric tons worth US $ 14,446 million last year.

Meanwhile, 262,513 metric tons of yarn other than cotton yarn worth US $640.001 million were also exported in first seven months of current financial year as compared to the exports of 241,036 metric tons valuing US $ 635,040 million last year.

During the period under review, knitwear exports of the country also recorded positive growth of 6.27 per cent.

Knitwear worth US $ 1,832,486 million was exported as compared to the exports of US $ 1,724,361 million last year.