Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 12:58 PM

Textile group exports increases 4.68% in first five months of FY 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Textile exports from the country during first five months of current financial year grew by 4.68 per cent as compared to exports of the corresponding period last year.

During the period from July-November 2019, textile worth US $ 5,763,614 million was exported as compared to the exports of US $ 5,506,045 million during same period last year.

According to the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of raw cotton increased by 3.67 per cent, while about 10,769 metric tons of raw cotton valuing US $14,277 million was exported as compared to the 8,526 metric tons worth US $ 13,772 million last year.

Meanwhile, 196,326 metric tons of yarn other than cotton yarn worth US $486,018 million were also exported in first five months of current financial year as compared to the exports of 178,027 metric tons valuing US $ 472,454 million last year.

During the period under review, knitwear exports of the country also recorded positive growth of 8.69 per cent.

Knitwear worth US $ 1,320,804 million was exported as compared to the exports of US $ 1,215,180 million last year.

More Stories From Business

