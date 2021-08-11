UrduPoint.com

Textile Group Exports Witness 22.94% Increase

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 03:10 PM

Textile group exports witness 22.94% increase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Textile group exports during the fiscal year of 2020-21 grew by 22.94 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June 20-21, Textile group worth US $15,400,142 thousand exported as compared to worth US $12,526,537 thousand of same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Cotton Yarn increased by 3.26 per cent, worth of US$ 1,016,969 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 984,901 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Cotton cloth exports increased by 4.98 per cent, worth US$ 1,921,001 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 1,829,901 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under view, Cotton carded or combed exports increased by 3.17 per cent, worth US$ 65 thousand were exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 63 thousand of same period of last year.

