Textile Group Imports Reduced By 21.48% In FY 2019-21

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 11:30 AM

Textile group imports reduced by 21.48% in FY 2019-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The Textile group imports during FY 2019-20 reduced by 21.48 per cent as compared the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the Textile group imports came down from US $3,221,416 thousand in last financial year to US $2,529,445 thousand of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-June this year, imports of Synthetic fiber reduced by 26.99% worth $427,394 thousand as compared the imports valuing $585,367 thousand of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, synthetic & artificial silk yarn imports decreased by 26.98%, worth $503,571 thousand as compared the imports of valuing $689,668 thousand of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, buses, Worn clothing imports also came down by 6.79%, valuing $168,751 thousand imported as compared the imports worth $181,042 thousand of same period of last year.

