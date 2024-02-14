Open Menu

Textile Industry At Verge Of Collapse, Warns APTMA

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 14, 2024 | 11:53 PM

Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA

The association has also written letters to the authorities concerned to take actions against the factors causing damage to the Textile industry in the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2024) All Pakistan Textile Mills Association warned that the textile industry was at the verge of collapse, saying that it is breaking down.

The Association said that a significant industrial shutdown could take place due to soaring energy prices. The association anticipated the major industries shutting down in the coming months.

They said that the letters were written to the Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Commerce and SIFC. It said that the closure of industries would result in job losse.

The letter stated that Pakistan's export market share is declining, and the industry is breaking down.

Currently, the industry is being supplied electricity at Rs50 per unit. The Association in its letter said that the electricity at 18.5 cents per kilowatt-hour is higher than regional countries.

Gas and RLNG prices are also doubled for the textile sector.

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association mentioned in the letter that last year, a 250% increase in gas prices was implemented for industries.

On the other hand, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry's Regional Chairman Zaki Aijaz said that the increase in gas prices for captive power plants will lead to the textile industry's destruction.

Out of four hundred units in this sector, one hundred and sixty units have already been closed.

Addressing a press conference at the FPCCI Regional Office on Wednesday, he said that the approved increase in gas prices would lead to more than five lakh workers becoming unemployed and more textile units being closed. The textile industry is already paying Rs50 per unit for electricity, which is double that of other countries in the region.

He said that the price of gas has already doubled compared to India, Bangladesh, and Vietnam, and as a result, the country's six hundred million Dollars production capacity has become unusable. If there is a further increase in gas prices, there is a risk of sixty to seventy percent of the industry being shut down. He said that we are not asking for cheap gas and electricity; our only demand is that the prices prevailing in the countries of the region should also be charged to us.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Bangladesh Electricity Chambers Of Commerce Job Lead Price Vietnam Gas Market Commerce Textile All Industry Share Million

Recent Stories

Government taking serious steps to ensure good gov ..

Government taking serious steps to ensure good governance: Azad Jammu and Kashmi ..

3 minutes ago
 ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufacture ..

ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufactured vehicles in Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine

HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine

18 minutes ago
 Man killed,3 injured in road mishap

Man killed,3 injured in road mishap

19 minutes ago
 MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology de ..

MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology demo

19 minutes ago
 ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global imag ..

ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global image: Faisal Yousuf

2 hours ago
Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20

Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20

2 hours ago
 Drug peddler, gutka supplier arrested

Drug peddler, gutka supplier arrested

2 hours ago
 03 killed and 18 injured as passenger wagon plunge ..

03 killed and 18 injured as passenger wagon plunges into ravine in Hajeera (AJK)

2 hours ago
 ATC declares 30 PTI workers as POs

ATC declares 30 PTI workers as POs

2 hours ago
 PPIB DG stresses need to harness hydropower potent ..

PPIB DG stresses need to harness hydropower potential

2 hours ago
 7 killed, 1270 injured in 1181 RTCs in Punjab

7 killed, 1270 injured in 1181 RTCs in Punjab

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business