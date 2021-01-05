UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Textile Industry Working At Full Capacity: APTMA

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 05:05 PM

Textile industry working at full capacity: APTMA

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Punjab Chairman Abdul Rahim Nasir has said that sustained supply of gas/RLNG [Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas) has helped maintain the momentum of enhanced exports, as currently the textile industry is working at its full capacity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Punjab Chairman Abdul Rahim Nasir has said that sustained supply of gas/RLNG [Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas) has helped maintain the momentum of enhanced exports, as currently the textile industry is working at its full capacity.

Talking to the media here on Tuesday, he said that export orders for the next six months had been received and despite COVID-19 pandemic, the overall exports of the country had registered a growth of more than 18 per cent in December 2020, compared to the corresponding period of the last year.

Earlier, in November 2020, the textile exports had surged by nine per cent as compared to November 2019, he added.

Rahim Nasir said, textile sector is currently in the mode of rapid expansion to cater to increased orders and demands. He said it was essential to sustain the momentum, which was being facilitated by the upcoming textile policy.

He said there had been isolated cases of low pressure of gas and supply problems on mixed feeders and APTMA has taken up these issues with the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) management, which assured the Association of all-possible assistance to remove the bottlenecks.

In particular, he said, APTMA Northern Zone appreciates the role of Ministry of Petroleum and the management of SNGPL in ensuring that the export sectors were provided gas/ RLNG at sustained pressures despite the huge surge in demand and diminished domestic production this winter.

He expressed the hope that Syed Ali Javaid Hamdani, the new managing director of SNGPL would personally ensure uninterrupted supply of gas at normal pressure to the export industry to enable it in creation of additional jobs, attracting new investment and uplifting exports of the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Punjab Nasir November December Gas 2019 2020 Textile Media All Industry SNGPL Jobs

Recent Stories

MoHAP launches &#039;Together We Move&#039; campai ..

8 minutes ago

Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa share Quaid- ..

15 minutes ago

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets for seri ..

2 minutes ago

Dr Atta stresses for social distancing measures fo ..

2 minutes ago

Al-Attiyah claims Dakar third stage win

2 minutes ago

Beijing strengthen anti-epidemic measures for publ ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.