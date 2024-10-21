'Textile & Leather Exhibition' Texpo 2024 to commence from Oct 23

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) A 3-day Textile and Leather Exhibition (Texpo) 2024 will commence from Wednesday October 23 at the Expo Center Karachi to showcase the vibrant textile and leather industries of Pakistan, attracting a diverse array of international stakeholders and industry leaders.

The Chief Executive Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Zubair Motiwala, along with secretary TDAP Sheryar Taj, while addressing a media briefing here on Monday, informed that Texpo 2024, the premier trademark event of TDAP providing a platform for networking and collaboration, will continue till October 25 where 260 local exhibitors including 46 leather product manufacturers will display their latest products and innovations in textile and leather sectors.

Zubair Motiwala said that over 500 delegates from Europe, Africa, Americas, China and other countries are participating in the event that was poised to attract more than 8000 corporate visitors and a large number of fashion enthusiasts, students, and the general public interested in the latest trends in textile and leather.

The event will facilitate networking between local and international businesses, enabling partnerships and trade agreements that will bolster the industry, he added.

He informed that a major highlight of the event will be a fashion show featuring Pakistan's top 25 fashion designers. This showcase will highlight contemporary designs and traditional craftsmanship, promoting the country's rich heritage in textiles, he added.

A series of seminars will also be arranged on sidelines of the Texpo 2024 and those sessions will cover current trends, technological advancements, and sustainable practices in the textile and leather industries, aimed at empowering participants with knowledge and insights, he stated adding that a number of business-to-business and government-to-business meetings were also expected to take place on the occasion.

Highlighting the objectives of the Texpo 2024, the TDAP chief said that the exhibition was aimed at promoting Pakistan's textile and leather industries on a global stage, fostering international business relations and explore new markets and showcasing the innovative and creative capabilities of Pakistani designers and manufacturers.

The previous edition of the Texpo witnessed conclusion of business agreements amounting to $340 million and this year we are expecting business deals of over $800 million, he asserted arguing that European Union has decided to continue the GSP+ status for Pakistan and it will facilitate more exports to EU countries while we have a significant number of delegates coming from Africa and South America that would open new markets for Pakistani exporters.

He pointed out that export of textile and leather witnessed recovery from the previous year while participation of delegates from EU, Africa, South America depicts that we are heading on in right direction and overseas business entities were interested to make trade deals with us.

The secretary TDAP Sheryar Taj, speaking at the occasion, said that remarkable presence of foreign delegates especially from EU and Africa was testament to the fact that there was a huge demand of Pakistani textile products in those countries. The Texpo 2024 will contribute in enhancing textile and leather exports from Pakistan, he hoped.

Zubair Motiwala while responding to media queries said that arrival of cotton from some days has recorded visible improvement and it will result into enhancement of annual local cotton production estimates. However, Pakistan has to import 3 to 4 million cotton bales this year to meet the demand of local textile industry which might cost around Rs2 to 4 billion depending on the global cotton prices, he added.

He replying to another question said that some companies were working on organic cultivation of cotton in the country in Khuzdar district of Balochistan besides adoption of the organic processes of product manufacturing.