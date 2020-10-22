Textile machinery imports reduced by 25.09%

Textile machinery imports during first three months of current fiscal year reduced by 25.09 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of the last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Textile machinery imports during first three months of current fiscal year reduced by 25.09 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the Textile machinery imports came down from US $125,924 in FY 2019-20 of last financial year to US $94,328 of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-Sep 20 this year, imports of Construction and mining machinery reduced by 6.

87%, worth $31,295 thousand as compared the imports valuing $33,605 thousand of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Electrical machinery and apparatus imports decreased by 35.94%, worth $324,172 as compared the imports of valuing $506,031 of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, Other machinery imports also came down by 4.46%, valuing $526,586 imported as compared the imports worth $551,168 of same period of last year.

\395