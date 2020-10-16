UrduPoint.com
Textile Sector Need Government Support, Says APBUMA Chairman

Textile sector need government support, says APBUMA chairman

All Pakistan Bed Sheets and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) Chairman, Khawaja Muhammad Younis Friday said that textile sector needed government support despite registering six (6) per cent increase in September 2020 exports compared to last year

All Pakistan Bed Sheets and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) Chairman, Khawaja Muhammad Younis Friday said that textile sector needed government support despite registering six (6) per cent increase in September 2020 exports compared to last year.

Presiding over the maiden meeting of newly elected APBUMA executive body, Khawaja said that the textile sector needed support pleading that recent surge in exports does not show a trend. He said that all possible steps should be taken by the government to help textile sector regain its vigour and sustainable growth.

Senior vice chairman engineer Bilal Jameel said that APBUMA would continue to extend support to exporters and raise their voice at all forums.

Former APBUMA chairman Syed Asim Shah said that exporters have started receiving new orders after experiencing slowdown due to COVID-19 and hoped the development would increase country's exports.

Another ex-chairman Arif Ehsan Malik agreed with Asim but added the shortage of yarn and resultant high prices were slowly dragging them to a crisis situation.

He demanded that SRO-1125 should be revived for exporters to resolve their refund related issues. He said that government should take steps on a war footing to address the problem of historical decline in cotton production in 2020 pleading that textile sector growth hinged on domestic cotton production.

Chairman Multan Dry Port Trust and former APBUMA chairman Khawaja Jalaluddin Rumi said that he had talked to Federal minister for national food security and research Syed Fakhar Imam and apprised him of factors that had contributed to low cotton production including substandard seed.

