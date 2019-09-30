UrduPoint.com
Textile Sector Strengthening Can Enhance Exports: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 10:44 PM

Textile sector strengthening can enhance exports: Minister

Provincial Trade and Industry Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Monday that textile sector was the backbone of national economy and strengthening this sector could enhance country's export volume

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Trade and Industry Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Monday that textile sector was the backbone of national economy and strengthening this sector could enhance country's export volume.

Talking to All Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (APTEA) delegation headed by its President Khurram Mukhtar here, he added that government was resolving the textile sector's problems on priority basis.

A state-of-the-art expo center over 70 acres of land was being constructed in M-3 Industrial Estate Faisalabad and this export-oriented project was being completed speedily. Expo center in Faisalabad would help increase exports and create new job opportunities, he hoped.

While assuring redressal of textile exporters' genuine problems, the Provincial Minister vowed that PTI government would leave no stone unturned to strengthen this sector.

Steps taken for ease of doing business were now yielding results as local and foreign investors coming to Punjab for investment.

Facilities were being provided to industrialists and investors, and tax collection system was also being made easier, he said and asserted that unnecessary hindrances in setting up of new industrial units were being removed.

He said that inspectors interference in factories in the name of inspection would come to an end with the implementation of inspector-less regime.

