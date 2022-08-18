Textile sector to be provided all possible support to boost exports: Miftah

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail Thursday said the government would provide all possible support to the textile sector to boost the country's exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail Thursday said the government would provide all possible support to the textile sector to boost the country's exports.

This, he said during a meeting with representatives of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) here.

Patron-In-Chief APTMA Dr. Gohar Ejaz, Chairman APTMA Abdul Rahim Nasir, Chairman North Zone Punjab, Hamid Zaman, Former Chairman APTMA Aamir Fayyaz, Secretary General APTMA Shahid Sattar, Senior officers from FBR, Commerce and Finance division attended the meeting.

The delegation shared with the minister about the contribution of textile sector in the economic development of the country.

It was highlighted that this sector contributed heavily in the exports and was effectively bringing in substantial Dollars into the country.

The minister was also apprised about the various issues faced by this sector specially related to sales tax refunds which resulted in liquidity crunch for the suppliers of textile industry.

The minister, after comprehensive deliberation over the issues, assured the delegation that present government's foremost priority was to promote the export oriented sectors of the country and in that regard, all possible cooperation would be provided by the present government.

The minister further directed the relevant authorities to resolve the issues of export oriented textile sector at the earliest.

The delegation thanked the minister for extending support and resolving the issues of textile sector.