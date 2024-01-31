Open Menu

Textile Unit Fined Rs 200,000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2024 | 07:34 PM

Textile unit fined Rs 200,000

A textile unit was fined Rs 200,000 over violation of the Punjab Environmental Protection [Smog Prevention and Control] Rules 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) A textile unit was fined Rs 200,000 over violation of the Punjab Environmental Protection [Smog Prevention and Control] Rules 2023.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas said here on Wednesday that legal action was taken against the textile unit, located on Nalka Kohala bus stop, for polluting the atmosphere. He said that legal action was being taken against violators without discrimination to protect the environment.

