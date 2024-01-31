Textile Unit Fined Rs 200,000
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2024 | 07:34 PM
A textile unit was fined Rs 200,000 over violation of the Punjab Environmental Protection [Smog Prevention and Control] Rules 2023
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) A textile unit was fined Rs 200,000 over violation of the Punjab Environmental Protection [Smog Prevention and Control] Rules 2023.
Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas said here on Wednesday that legal action was taken against the textile unit, located on Nalka Kohala bus stop, for polluting the atmosphere. He said that legal action was being taken against violators without discrimination to protect the environment.
Recent Stories
Holy Prophet's Seerah must for Quran's comprehension: Federal Minister for Relig ..
Tharparkar 7th world largest desert faces scarcity of water
Macron calls for a less regulated Europe
No public gatherings allowed without prior permission: DC
Caretaker Federal Minister for Railways, Communication and Maritime Affairs, Sha ..
Applied research to attract funding for universities: PHEC Chairman
Imran, wife not political prisoners: Shehla Raza
5-day training workshop on DNA sequencing begins
Farooq urges unwavering support for Kashmiris
PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs
Country economy could be stabilized by strengthening industrial sector
Saudi Arabia to host UNCCD's largest COP-16 moot in Riyadh this year
More Stories From Business
-
Country economy could be stabilized by strengthening industrial sector4 minutes ago
-
Business community hails,FBR reconstruction, digitization plan4 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer discusses sugar payment to TCP15 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 04 paisa against dollar31 minutes ago
-
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 137 points2 hours ago
-
Global stocks swing before Fed rate call2 hours ago
-
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 137 points2 hours ago
-
Macroeconomic stabilization leads to improvement in economic activities: Report2 hours ago
-
Gohar urges private sector to help achieve $100 b exports target in 5 years3 hours ago
-
Santander posts record profit in 2023 after rate hikes2 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim2 hours ago
-
Tea import bill up by 5.53 percent to $336.4 mln in 6 months4 hours ago