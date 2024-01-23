Textile unit imposed Rs 100,000 fine

The district environment department imposed Rs 100,000 fine on a textile unit for causing pollution, near here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The district environment department imposed Rs 100,000 fine on a textile unit for causing pollution, near here on Tuesday.

The fine was imposed on the unit located on Sargodha road in violation of Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) rules.

Separately, a sizing unit was also imposed Rs 100,000 fine on burning low quality material in a boiler on Daewoo road.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas said here that Rs 22,000 fine was also imposed on 11 smoke emitting vehicles in the city.