Thai Envoy, PIDE VC Discuss Means For Increased Economic Cooperation
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Ambassador of Thailand to Pakistan Rongvudhi Virabutr on Friday met Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) Vice Chairman Dr Nadeem Javaid, and discussed ways and means to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries and regional economic cooperation.
The meeting centered on identifying practical pathways to enhance collaboration between the two nations, covering key areas of mutual interest, a news release said.
Both sides emphasized the importance of trade diversification by identifying high-potential product categories to broaden the scope of bilateral trade.
The ambassador also expressed keen interest in encouraging Thai investments in Pakistan’s recycling and sustainable manufacturing sectors, thereby promoting green industry initiatives.
Energy cooperation featured prominently in the dialogue, with both sides exploring possibilities for cross-border energy trade, particularly within the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
In addition, the leaders discussed enhancing regional connectivity by improving access to Central Asian markets through coordinated strategies and infrastructure development.
Another major theme was policy innovation, with a shared resolve to jointly develop adaptive trade and economic policies that address evolving global challenges.
The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of commitment from both sides to establish institutional linkages and formalize collaboration through concrete follow-up initiatives.
PIDE reiterated its role in offering research and policy support to facilitate sustained engagement and impactful economic partnerships.
