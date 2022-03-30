UrduPoint.com

Thailand Industrial Production Index Falls In February

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Thailand's industrial production index, a gauge of manufacturing activity, fell in February, snapping a five-month rising streak, official data showed on Wednesday.

The reading in February declined 2.35 percent from the previous month to 102, compared with an increase of 2.15 percent registered in January, according to data released by the Office of Industrial Economics (OIE).

The country's manufacturing capacity utilization rate also fell from 65.69 percent in January to 64.8 percent, according to the OIE.

On a year-on-year basis, the production index climbed 2.

75 percent last month, and was up 2.38 percent for the Jan.-Feb. period this year.

A breakdown of the index showed that electronic component manufacturing and petroleum refining were among industries with high year-on-year production growth in February.

This came as rising food and energy prices pushed up Thailand's consumer inflation to its highest level in 13 years, leading to higher production costs.

The country's consumer price index, a main gauge of inflation, surged 5.28 percent year-on-year in February, the fastest pace since September 2008, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

