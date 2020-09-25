Thailand Opening Maintenance Center for Russian-Made Mi Helicopters - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Valentina Shvartsman - Thailand is in the process of opening a maintenance and repair center for helicopters recently purchased from Russia, Thai Ambassador to Russia Thanatip Upatising told Sputnik.

"Thailand is very much open to cutting-edge technology with the performance suitable for its price in order to improve the well-being of our people. Recently, we have also purchased Russian Mi helicopters for civilian uses in disaster alleviation mission, and we are also in the process of establishing Maintenance Repair and Operations Center (MRO) for said helicopters in Thailand," Upatising said.

The diplomat noted the need for further meetings and visits to explore possibilities for cooperation in the defense industry between the two countries.

"In addition to our existing ties through Rosoberonexport, we believe that in order to further our bilateral relations, we need to have more meetings and exchange of visits in order to get used to each other more and more," he said.