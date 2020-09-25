UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Opening Maintenance Center For Russian-Made Mi Helicopters - Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 08:26 PM

Thailand Opening Maintenance Center for Russian-Made Mi Helicopters - Ambassador

Thailand is in the process of opening a maintenance and repair center for helicopters recently purchased from Russia, Thai Ambassador to Russia Thanatip Upatising told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Valentina Shvartsman - Thailand is in the process of opening a maintenance and repair center for helicopters recently purchased from Russia, Thai Ambassador to Russia Thanatip Upatising told Sputnik.

"Thailand is very much open to cutting-edge technology with the performance suitable for its price in order to improve the well-being of our people. Recently, we have also purchased Russian Mi helicopters for civilian uses in disaster alleviation mission, and we are also in the process of establishing Maintenance Repair and Operations Center (MRO) for said helicopters in Thailand," Upatising said.

The diplomat noted the need for further meetings and visits to explore possibilities for cooperation in the defense industry between the two countries.

"In addition to our existing ties through Rosoberonexport, we believe that in order to further our bilateral relations, we need to have more meetings and exchange of visits in order to get used to each other more and more," he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Thailand Technology Exchange Moscow Russia Price Mauritanian Ouguiya September 2020 From Industry

Recent Stories

Muslim Imams, Non-Muslim priests in Abu Dhabi exem ..

42 minutes ago

Dubai Police fines 274 Marine Vessels since Januar ..

1 hour ago

Two migrants dead, 13 missing in shipwreck off Lib ..

55 seconds ago

Comedian Shakeel Siddiqui's theatre play 'Dunya Do ..

57 seconds ago

Two infants among three burnt alive as house caugh ..

58 seconds ago

17th anniversary of Nawabzada Nasarullah Khan to b ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.