UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Searching For Balance Between Health, Economy To Resume Tourism - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 08:36 PM

Thailand Searching for Balance Between Health, Economy to Resume Tourism - Ambassador

Thailand is trying to strike a balance between health security and economy before reopening the country for tourists and will consider incorporating health care in the strategy for its tourism industry, Thai Ambassador to Russia Thanatip Upatising told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Valentina Shvartsman - Thailand is trying to strike a balance between health security and economy before reopening the country for tourists and will consider incorporating health care in the strategy for its tourism industry, Thai Ambassador to Russia Thanatip Upatising told Sputnik.

"We have always appreciated Russian's interest in traveling and visiting our country (as the biggest European group of tourists to Thailand). As a country with 17.7 percent of GDP on tourism sector, we are currently carefully evaluating the balance between health security and economy in order to lift or lessen the travel restriction to welcome Russian tourists to our country as soon as possible," Upatising said.

The diplomat noted that following the coronavirus pandemic, Thailand would mull including health care and the well-being of its citizens in the tourism strategy.

"We believe that this pandemic has shown the importance of health security and its effect on tourism industry. Moving forward, Thailand will consider incorporating health care and well-being of our citizens and visitors for our tourism campaign," he added.

Earlier in September, the Thai government approved a plan for issuing long-stay visas for tourists starting in October, allowing them to stay in the country for up to 270 days. According to the government spokesperson, Thailand is expecting to accept at least 100 tourists per week and up to 1,200 tourists per month once the visa program comes into force.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Thailand Russia September October Visa Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Muslim Imams, Non-Muslim priests in Abu Dhabi exem ..

53 minutes ago

Customs officials foiled attempt to smuggle liquor ..

2 minutes ago

Domenicali to Replace Carey as Formula 1 President ..

2 minutes ago

India Wants Talks on UNSC Membership Expansion to ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Police fines 274 Marine Vessels since Januar ..

1 hour ago

US durable goods see slower August growth but reco ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.