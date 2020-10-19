UrduPoint.com
Thailand To Hold Online Trade Fair On Gems, Jewelry Items

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 05:06 PM

Thailand will hold an online trade fair on gems and jewelry items early next month, confirmed a senior government official on Monday

Department of International Trade Promotion Director General Somdet Susomboon confirmed his agency will organize the Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair Special Edition -- on ground to online exhibition on Thailand's gems and jewelry items from Nov. 2 and Nov. 4.

Purchases of gems and jewelry items can be placed online whereas online business matching sessions will also be held during the virtual trade fair, in which about 600 gems and jewelry manufacturing firms are expected to join, the department chief said.

Last year, Thailand's exported gems and jewelry items totaled some 15.6 billion U.S. Dollars in sales, accounting for 6.37 percent of the country's total export value, Somdet said.

Thailand's gems and jewelry items manufacturing industry has raised incomes for about 1.2 million people nationwide, he said.

