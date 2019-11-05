KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Consul General (CG) of Thailand in Karachi, Thatree Chauvachata, referring to on-going negotiations on Pak-Thai Free Trade Agreement (FTA), said his country has already submitted a list of around 200 items to be traded between the two countries under the proposed FTA but Pakistan government's response and progress was waited.

" The issue is pending with Pakistan's Ministry of Commerce and we are waiting for its response," he said during his visit to Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), said a KCCI press release on Tuesday.

The Thai diplomat said a political consultation between Thailand and Pakistan Ministries of Foreign Affairs was due to be held in January 2020 in Islamabad to review the progress of the FTA.

He suggested that Karachi Chamber could also play a very important role by pushing the government to expedite and complete all the work before the said meeting in January.

President KCCI Agha Shahab Ahmed Khan, Senior Vice President Arshad islam, Vice President Shahid Ismail and KCCI Managing Committee members were present in this interactive session.

Thai Consul General pointed out that Pak Thai business House was launched at the Thai Consulate upon completion of first year of his service in Karachi as the Consulate intended to strengthen bilateral trade through this platform which has already received 10 inquiries pertaining to bilateral trade.

He said in December 2019, a Pakistani delegation, which will be led by In-Charge of the Commercial Section of Thai Consulate, will visit Thailand and this will be followed by another delegation comprising four to five businessmen. They will also visit Bangkok to attend B2B meetings and to review how better they could engage with each other.

President KCCI Agha Shahab Ahmed Khan stressed on diversification of trade between Pakistan and Thailand, besides promoting and marketing the abundant tourism opportunities in both the countries.

There are several sightseeing places in Pakistan that have much attraction for Thai tourists, he said.