Thailand's Business Sentiment Rises In October
Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 06:51 PM
Thailand's business sentiment rose in October due to increased confidence in both the manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors, the central bank said on Friday
BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Thailand's business sentiment rose in October due to increased confidence in both the manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors, the central bank said on Friday.
According to the Bank of Thailand, the Southeast Asian country's business sentiment index (BSI) was recorded at 47.0 last month, up from 45.7 in September, reflecting a slight increase in the proportion of respondents who expressed improved confidence.
However, the headline BSI remained below the 50 threshold, indicating that most businesses had weaker morale than the previous month, the central bank said in a statement.
The manufacturing index picked up across all sectors, with a notable rise in the electronic appliance industry owing to rising demand for washing machines from trading partners, while geopolitical factors and government projects also contributed to the growth.
Meanwhile, the non-manufacturing index jumped, mainly driven by the retail trade sector, as businesses reported increased confidence in performance, order books and sales volume. This was partly due to the government's cash handout stimulus program, which boosted consumer spending, especially on fast-moving consumer goods in rural areas.
The three-month expected BSI rose to 52.4 in October from 51.6 a month earlier, thanks to rises in performance and total order books subcomponents, as the manufacturing index was stable and constantly below the 50-threshold but the non-manufacturing index edged up in nearly all businesses, led by the hotel and restaurant sector.
The reading was based on a survey of 695 respondents from large and medium-sized firms.
Recent Stories
KU, TMC Gulshan Town sign MoU to enhance infrastructure
27th SDC to host South Asian stakeholders including regional experts on pressing ..
ADB conference highlights regional integration in digital era for leveraging tra ..
PSX turns bullish, gains 1,893 points
ADB approves 85 mln USD loan to Nepal
Govt effective policies decreases inflation rate: Ali Malik
SECP alerts public to surge in number of fraudulent trading platforms
Global stocks diverge, oil prices gain on geopolitical fears
US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail
Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong Kong Sixes
Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design
Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of son's birthday celebration
More Stories From Business
-
ADB conference highlights regional integration in digital era for leveraging trade for climate, heal ..11 minutes ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 1,893 points11 minutes ago
-
ADB approves 85 mln USD loan to Nepal4 minutes ago
-
China's listed companies report growing profits1 hour ago
-
Court backs CCP's role in regulating competition, dismisses challenge1 hour ago
-
SECP alerts public to surge in number of fraudulent trading platforms4 minutes ago
-
Global stocks diverge, oil prices gain on geopolitical fears4 minutes ago
-
PBIT chairman vows to reshape Punjab’s investment landscape2 hours ago
-
Gold declines by Rs2,500 per tola2 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation slightly up for combined consumption groups2 hours ago
-
Exports increase by 13.45% to $10.880 bln during Jul-Oct 20242 hours ago
-
Alternative energy sources, industrialisation focus of Punjab govt: Chaudhry Shafay3 hours ago