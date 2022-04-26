Thailand's domestic auto sales rose 9.1 percent year on year in March, but auto exports fell 10.21 percent from one year earlier due to a shortage of auto parts and semiconductors for certain car models, data from the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) showed

The country's auto sales in the first quarter of the year jumped 19.09 percent year on year to 231,189 units, helped by recovering economic activity in the country following the government's easing of pandemic control measures, according to the FTI.

During the first three months of the year, the country's auto production climbed 3.

06 percent from one year earlier to 480,078 units. In March alone, its auto production expanded 6.25 percent from one year earlier and rose 10.93 percent from February this year, according to the FTI.

The shortage of auto parts and semiconductors has affected exports of many car models to the Australian, European and Asian markets, and the FTI expressed concerns that the Russia-Ukraine conflict might further exacerbate the shortage of raw materials, auto parts and semiconductors.