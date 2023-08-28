Open Menu

Thailand's Employment Growth Slows Despite Tourism Recovery In Q2

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Thailand's employment growth slows despite tourism recovery in Q2

BANGKOK, Aug. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Thailand's employment growth slowed in the second quarter of this year as droughts affected farming despite improvements in the vital tourism sector with an inflow of foreign visitors, official data showed on Monday.

The southeast Asian country's labor force amounted to 39.7 million individuals in the April-June period, representing a 1.7-percent year-on-year increase, a slowdown from an expansion of 2.4 percent in the previous three months, according to the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).

The growth was mainly due to an expansion of the non-agricultural sector, with employment in hotels and restaurants jumping 11.7 percent from a year earlier, attributed to the recovery of the domestic economy and inbound tourists, the NESDC said in a report.

However, employment in the agricultural sector saw a dip of 0.2 percent year on year to 11.6 million jobs, partly due to the impact of drought, which was linked to the El Ni�o weather phenomenon, the report said.

The agency noted that as current cumulative amounts of rain across all regions remained below normal levels, the growing impact of drought on agricultural employment and income adversely affected farming activities.

The kingdom's unemployment rate was registered at 1.06 percent in the second quarter, edging up from 1.05 percent in the January-March period, according to the NESDC.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Weather Drought All From Asia Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

UAE, China sign MoU to boost stature of Arabian ho ..

UAE, China sign MoU to boost stature of Arabian horses

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Cricket Board unveils Star Nation Jersey ..

Pakistan Cricket Board unveils Star Nation Jersey for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

25 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates education sector ..

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates education sector on new academic year

47 minutes ago
 Court grants bail to Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir in se ..

Court grants bail to Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir in sedition case

1 hour ago
 SUPER 11 Sign on as Title Sponsor for Asia Cup 202 ..

SUPER 11 Sign on as Title Sponsor for Asia Cup 2023

2 hours ago
 Zaka Ashraf congratulates Pakistan Men’s team on ..

Zaka Ashraf congratulates Pakistan Men’s team on achieving No. 1 ODI ranking

2 hours ago

Dubai Chamber of Commerce showcases benefits of ‘Business Sectors Platform’ ..

2 hours ago
 Charging Up the Hype: Pakistan Counts Down to the ..

Charging Up the Hype: Pakistan Counts Down to the vivo Y27 Launch

3 hours ago
 Emirati women affirm their strong presence in serv ..

Emirati women affirm their strong presence in serving the country in various fie ..

4 hours ago
 IPS, RIIO to form think tanks’ network on Indian ..

IPS, RIIO to form think tanks’ network on Indian Ocean Region

4 hours ago
 PM Kakar to chair second meeting on inflated elect ..

PM Kakar to chair second meeting on inflated electricity bills today

4 hours ago
 Zaka Ashraf chairs PCB management committee in Kar ..

Zaka Ashraf chairs PCB management committee in Karachi

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business