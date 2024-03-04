Thailand's Employment Growth Up In Q4
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 06:39 PM
Thailand's employment growth accelerated in the final quarter of last year due to expansion in the vital tourism industry, the country's economic planning agency said on Monday
The Southeast Asian country's labor force amounted to 40.3 million individuals in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a 1.7 percent year-on-year increase, up from a 1.3 percent increase in the previous quarter, according to the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).
The growth was mainly attributed to an expansion of employment in the non-agricultural sectors, which rose 2.
0 percent year-on-year to 27.9 million jobs, the NESDC said in a statement.
Employment in the hotel and restaurant sectors jumped 8.0 percent from a year earlier, owing to a rebound in foreign tourist arrivals.
However, manufacturing jobs contracted by 2.3 percent on the back of a slowdown in the production of key industrial products.
The kingdom's unemployment rate was registered at 0.81 percent in the October-December period, down from 0.99 percent in the previous three months, according to the NESDC.
