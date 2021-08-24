UrduPoint.com

Thailand's Exports Expand 20 Pct In July

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 01:44 PM

Thailand's exports expanded 20.27 percent year-on-year in July, reflecting continuous expansion for five consecutive months, the Minister of Commerce announced on Tuesday

Bangkok, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) --:Thailand's exports expanded 20.27 percent year-on-year in July, reflecting continuous expansion for five consecutive months, the Minister of Commerce announced on Tuesday.

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit told local media during the press conference on Monday that the healthy growth momentum was driven mainly by the ongoing global economic recovery in Thailand's trading partners, principally the United States, China, and European countries.

The customs-cleared exports value stood at 22.65 billion U.S. Dollars, with imports increasing by 45.9 percent to 22.47 billion U.S. dollars, resulting in a trade surplus of 183.46 million U.S. dollars.

July's expansion was led by agricultural and agro-industrial product exports, which rose by 24.3 percent compared with a year earlier.

