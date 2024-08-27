Thailand's Exports Rebound To 28-month High In July
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 05:30 PM
BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Thailand's exports surged to a 28-month high in July thanks to a marked increase in shipments to key markets, driven by higher demand for electronic products, which aligns with a growing digital economy, official data showed on Tuesday.
Exports, a key driver of the Southeast Asian country's economic growth, jumped 15.2 percent last month from a year earlier to 25.72 billion U.S. dollars, a strong rebound from a 0.3 percent dip in June, according to the Ministry of Commerce.
The upsurge in export value was attributed to elevated prices for main agricultural goods amid a decline in global supply, said Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director general of the ministry's Trade Policy and Strategy Office.
Exports of agricultural products grew 3.7 percent on robust growth in rubber and rice shipments, while agro-industrial goods soared 14.6 percent.
Industrial product shipments recorded an expansion of 15.
6 percent, owing to major increases in computer, telephone, air conditioning and oil-related products.
The data also showed that Thailand's imports rose 13.1 percent year-on-year to 27.09 billion Dollars in July, resulting in a trade deficit of 1.37 billion dollars.
For the first seven months of 2024, exports climbed 3.8 percent to 171.01 billion dollars, while imports picked up 4.4 percent to 177.62 billion dollars, yielding a trade deficit of 6.61 billion dollars.
Thailand's exports are expected to gradually recover throughout 2024, in line with the improving global economy and trade conditions, as well as signs of a rebound in global industrial production, the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry maintains its target for exports to grow between 1 percent and 2 percent this year after the kingdom's exports fell 1 percent in 2023.
Recent Stories
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..
DPO visits Phularwan police station
Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city
PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24
FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles
More Stories From Business
-
Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation4 hours ago
-
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector4 hours ago
-
PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY244 hours ago
-
FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles4 hours ago
-
Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Director General (DG) Khalid Rasool visits alkot Cham ..5 hours ago
-
Pakistan delegation in Singapore to study its strong domestic mediation systems6 hours ago
-
13 countries' Honorary Consul Generals briefed on investment in Punjab6 hours ago
-
CCP approves shareholding acquisition in NIT6 hours ago
-
Pakistani investors asked to explore investment opportunities in Zimbabwe8 hours ago
-
Markets retreat after rally, oil dips but Middle East worries linger7 hours ago
-
Chinese EVs dominate auto expo in Nepal: marketing officer9 hours ago
-
PSX loses 486 points9 hours ago