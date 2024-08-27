(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Thailand's exports surged to a 28-month high in July thanks to a marked increase in shipments to key markets, driven by higher demand for electronic products, which aligns with a growing digital economy, official data showed on Tuesday.

Exports, a key driver of the Southeast Asian country's economic growth, jumped 15.2 percent last month from a year earlier to 25.72 billion U.S. dollars, a strong rebound from a 0.3 percent dip in June, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

The upsurge in export value was attributed to elevated prices for main agricultural goods amid a decline in global supply, said Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director general of the ministry's Trade Policy and Strategy Office.

Exports of agricultural products grew 3.7 percent on robust growth in rubber and rice shipments, while agro-industrial goods soared 14.6 percent.

Industrial product shipments recorded an expansion of 15.

6 percent, owing to major increases in computer, telephone, air conditioning and oil-related products.

The data also showed that Thailand's imports rose 13.1 percent year-on-year to 27.09 billion Dollars in July, resulting in a trade deficit of 1.37 billion dollars.

For the first seven months of 2024, exports climbed 3.8 percent to 171.01 billion dollars, while imports picked up 4.4 percent to 177.62 billion dollars, yielding a trade deficit of 6.61 billion dollars.

Thailand's exports are expected to gradually recover throughout 2024, in line with the improving global economy and trade conditions, as well as signs of a rebound in global industrial production, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry maintains its target for exports to grow between 1 percent and 2 percent this year after the kingdom's exports fell 1 percent in 2023.