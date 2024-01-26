Open Menu

Thailand's Exports Up 4.7 Pct In December 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2024 | 06:05 PM

Thailand's exports up 4.7 pct in December 2023

Thailand's exports continued to expand for the fifth consecutive month in December 2023, but at a slower pace due to growth in both agro-industrial and industrial product shipments, official data showed on Friday

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) -- Thailand's exports continued to expand for the fifth consecutive month in December 2023, but at a slower pace due to growth in both agro-industrial and industrial product shipments, official data showed on Friday.

Exports, a key driver of the Southeast Asian country's economic growth, rose 4.7 percent last month from a year earlier to 22.79 billion U.S. Dollars, easing from a 4.9 percent increase in November, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce.

Despite global economic volatility, the easing of high inflation has led to a positive trend, boosting consumer confidence and expectations.

However, geopolitical tensions and supply chain vulnerabilities could leave potential impacts on future exports, the ministry said in a statement.

A breakdown of the data revealed that Thailand's exports of agricultural products decreased 8.3 percent year-on-year in December 2023, revising downward from an increase of 7.7 percent in November, despite major growth in rice and rubber shipments.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Thailand Exports Driver November December Commerce From Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Karachi books, Libraries festival launched

Karachi books, Libraries festival launched

9 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 429 power pilferers during last 24 h ..

LESCO detects 429 power pilferers during last 24 hours

9 minutes ago
 NESPAK achieves UN 2030 SDGs

NESPAK achieves UN 2030 SDGs

9 minutes ago
 Gaza at War: ICJ declares genocide charges against ..

Gaza at War: ICJ declares genocide charges against Palestinians valid

24 minutes ago
 SC allows Shaukat Basra to contest elections

SC allows Shaukat Basra to contest elections

11 minutes ago
 DC Matiari chairs meeting stressed to strictly fol ..

DC Matiari chairs meeting stressed to strictly follow code of conduct

11 minutes ago
Venier wins Cortina downhill, Shiffrin evacuated a ..

Venier wins Cortina downhill, Shiffrin evacuated after heavy crash

11 minutes ago
 4761 people from district Abbottabad demands posta ..

4761 people from district Abbottabad demands postal ballot for general election ..

18 minutes ago
 Eminent scholar, critic Farman Fatehpuri's birth a ..

Eminent scholar, critic Farman Fatehpuri's birth anniversary observed

18 minutes ago
 SC allows Sanam Javed to contest general elections

SC allows Sanam Javed to contest general elections

24 minutes ago
 Top UN court starts ruling on landmark Israel Gaza ..

Top UN court starts ruling on landmark Israel Gaza case

18 minutes ago
 Kenya court rules Haiti police deployment is 'ille ..

Kenya court rules Haiti police deployment is 'illegal'

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business