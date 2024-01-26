Thailand's exports continued to expand for the fifth consecutive month in December 2023, but at a slower pace due to growth in both agro-industrial and industrial product shipments, official data showed on Friday

Exports, a key driver of the Southeast Asian country's economic growth, rose 4.7 percent last month from a year earlier to 22.79 billion U.S. Dollars, easing from a 4.9 percent increase in November, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce.

Despite global economic volatility, the easing of high inflation has led to a positive trend, boosting consumer confidence and expectations.

However, geopolitical tensions and supply chain vulnerabilities could leave potential impacts on future exports, the ministry said in a statement.

A breakdown of the data revealed that Thailand's exports of agricultural products decreased 8.3 percent year-on-year in December 2023, revising downward from an increase of 7.7 percent in November, despite major growth in rice and rubber shipments.